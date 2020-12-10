Thursday, December 10, 2020
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] Stock trading around $3.41 per share: What’s Next?

By Caleb Clifford

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ABUS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.03% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.67%. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects.

Data released expands on November 15, 2020 AASLD presentation.

Repeat dosing of 60 mg AB-729 every 4 weeks resulted in robust and continuous mean declines in HBsAg decline at week 20 (-1.71 log10IU/mL, N=7) and further reductions continued beyond week 20 (-1.84 log10 IU/mL, N=3) In HBV DNA positive subjects, a single 90 mg AB-729 dose resulted in robust mean declines in HBsAg (-1.02 log10 IU/mL), HBV DNA (-1.53 log10 IU/mL), HBV RNA and HBcrAg at week 12 Results support advancement into Phase 2 combination clinical trials with AB-729 dosing as infrequently as every 8 or 12 weeks.

Over the last 12 months, ABUS stock rose by 45.11%. The one-year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.72. The average equity rating for ABUS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $284.46 million, with 79.49 million shares outstanding and 60.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, ABUS stock reached a trading volume of 3434981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABUS shares is $6.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.63.

ABUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.67. With this latest performance, ABUS shares gained by 7.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.46 for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.31, while it was recorded at 3.82 for the last single week of trading, and 2.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arbutus Biopharma Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1186.91. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2557.36.

Return on Total Capital for ABUS is now -48.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.72. Additionally, ABUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] managed to generate an average of -$1,921,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.90 and a Current Ratio set at 15.90.

ABUS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -19.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABUS.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $100 million, or 31.20% of ABUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABUS stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 5,978,355, which is approximately -12.97% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; FORESITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT IV, LLC, holding 3,332,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.63 million in ABUS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $11.03 million in ABUS stock with ownership of nearly -13.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ABUS] by around 8,724,357 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 10,691,346 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 6,889,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,304,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABUS stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,355,399 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,438,057 shares during the same period.

