Thursday, December 10, 2020
Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] Revenue clocked in at $757.90 million, down -20.74% YTD: What’s Next?

By Caleb Clifford

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE: APLE] gained 1.50% on the last trading session, reaching $12.88 price per share at the time. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Apple Hospitality REIT Reports Results of Operations for Third Quarter 2020.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) announced results of operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. represents 223.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.82 billion with the latest information. APLE stock price has been found in the range of $12.55 to $12.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, APLE reached a trading volume of 1977320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLE shares is $14.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on APLE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for APLE stock

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.71. With this latest performance, APLE shares gained by 19.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.53 for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.40, while it was recorded at 12.98 for the last single week of trading, and 10.05 for the last 200 days.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.70 and a Gross Margin at +21.66. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.53.

Return on Total Capital for APLE is now 3.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.07. Additionally, APLE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] managed to generate an average of $2,565,925 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 45.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APLE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]

There are presently around $1,903 million, or 68.80% of APLE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,520,042, which is approximately -4.998% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,966,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $192.77 million in APLE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $157.55 million in APLE stock with ownership of nearly 2.424% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE:APLE] by around 21,659,399 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 21,760,253 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 104,339,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,759,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APLE stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,019,616 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,588,119 shares during the same period.

