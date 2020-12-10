Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] moved down -5.93: Why It’s Important

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] traded at a low on 12/09/20, posting a -5.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.27. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Host its Annual Meeting on December 12, 2020.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, announced that the Company will conduct its annual meeting in a virtual format only on December 12, 2020 at 9:00 am MST. Additional details regarding the meeting are as follows:.

Annual Meeting Webcast Link and Call-in Number:Webcast link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AMPE2020 U.S./Canada toll-free number: 1-877-328-2502.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6895557 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 16.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.16%.

The market cap for AMPE stock reached $237.26 million, with 178.62 million shares outstanding and 171.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, AMPE reached a trading volume of 6895557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has AMPE stock performed recently?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.30. With this latest performance, AMPE shares gained by 57.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 170.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 210.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.23 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8798, while it was recorded at 1.1880 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7132 for the last 200 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AMPE is now -282.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -211.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -233.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.80. Additionally, AMPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] managed to generate an average of -$592,609 per employee.Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Earnings analysis for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMPE.

Insider trade positions for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]

There are presently around $24 million, or 12.00% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,000,123, which is approximately 12.264% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,581,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 million in AMPE stocks shares; and CVA FAMILY OFFICE, LLC, currently with $1.49 million in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 2,463,120 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,529,739 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 14,564,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,557,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 709,579 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,333,955 shares during the same period.