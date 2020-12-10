ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $8

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] price surged by 6.22 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on December 9, 2020 that ADMA Biologics Enters Into $100 Million Credit Facility Loan Amendment with Perceptive Advisors.

Increases Size of Facility and Extends Interest-Only Period Enabling ADMA to Reach Profitability Prior to Maturity.

Demonstrates Perceptive’s Commitment and Long-Term Positive Outlook for ADMA’s Commercial IG Drug Product Portfolio, IP Estate, and Asset Value Supported by Plasma Centers and a Vertically Integrated Plasma Fractionation and Fill/Finish Manufacturing Plant.

A sum of 13408384 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.79M shares. ADMA Biologics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.37 and dropped to a low of $2.11 until finishing in the latest session at $2.22.

Guru’s Opinion on ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2019, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ADMA stock. On December 11, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for ADMA shares from 13 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

ADMA Stock Performance Analysis:

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.56. With this latest performance, ADMA shares gained by 22.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.43 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.11, while it was recorded at 2.05 for the last single week of trading, and 2.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ADMA Biologics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -141.14 and a Gross Margin at -37.48. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -164.50.

Return on Total Capital for ADMA is now -47.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -210.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 323.48. Additionally, ADMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 322.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] managed to generate an average of -$153,756 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

ADMA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ADMA Biologics Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADMA.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $103 million, or 54.40% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 16,584,802, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,471,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.15 million in ADMA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.08 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly 3.638% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADMA Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 3,796,163 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 6,813,818 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 35,642,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,252,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 763,364 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,214,740 shares during the same period.