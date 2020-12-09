Wolfe Research lifts Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.08% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.22%. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) announced that it priced its public offering of 7,000,0000 shares of common stock for total expected gross proceeds of approximately $94.5 million before underwriting discounts and commissions and expenses. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on November 13, 2020.

The Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of its common stock.

Over the last 12 months, ABR stock dropped by -3.18%. The one-year Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.88. The average equity rating for ABR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.76 billion, with 113.77 million shares outstanding and 108.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, ABR stock reached a trading volume of 2189882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $13.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $9 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on ABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

ABR Stock Performance Analysis:

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.22. With this latest performance, ABR shares gained by 10.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.55 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.53, while it was recorded at 13.79 for the last single week of trading, and 9.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arbor Realty Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.72 and a Gross Margin at +96.77. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.44.

Return on Total Capital for ABR is now 3.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 397.95. Additionally, ABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 271.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] managed to generate an average of $241,782 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 91.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

ABR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $666 million, or 41.40% of ABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,039,374, which is approximately 10.054% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,925,655 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.44 million in ABR stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $47.72 million in ABR stock with ownership of nearly 24.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ABR] by around 4,560,646 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 4,223,548 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 37,808,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,592,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABR stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 947,032 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 633,423 shares during the same period.