why TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.60

TimkenSteel Corporation [NYSE: TMST] traded at a low on 12/08/20, posting a -15.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.54. The company report on December 4, 2020 that TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Products.

TimkenSteel Corp. (NYSE: TMST), a leader in customized alloy steel products and services, announced it will increase base pricing on all special bar quality (SBQ) products by $25 per ton. This increase is applicable to orders not already covered by pricing agreements and is effective for shipments beginning January 4, 2021. All surcharge mechanisms remain in effect.

About TimkenSteel CorporationTimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) manufactures high-performance carbon and alloy steel products in Canton, OH serving demanding applications in automotive, energy and a variety of industrial end markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and precision components. In the business of making high-quality steel primarily from recycled materials for more than 100 years, TimkenSteel’s proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers’ products. The company employs approximately 2,055 people and had sales of $1.2 billion in 2019. For more information, please visit us at www.timkensteel.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1213370 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TimkenSteel Corporation stands at 10.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.91%.

The market cap for TMST stock reached $211.85 million, with 45.00 million shares outstanding and 36.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 247.01K shares, TMST reached a trading volume of 1213370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMST shares is $4.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMST stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for TimkenSteel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $4 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for TimkenSteel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $5, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on TMST stock. On August 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for TMST shares from 8.25 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TimkenSteel Corporation is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMST in the course of the last twelve months was 1.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has TMST stock performed recently?

TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.80. With this latest performance, TMST shares gained by 32.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.64 for TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.34, while it was recorded at 5.67 for the last single week of trading, and 3.84 for the last 200 days.

TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.96 and a Gross Margin at +2.10. TimkenSteel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.10.

Return on Total Capital for TMST is now -8.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.50. Additionally, TMST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] managed to generate an average of -$44,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.TimkenSteel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TimkenSteel Corporation posted -0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -67.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMST.

Insider trade positions for TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST]

There are presently around $148 million, or 60.70% of TMST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMST stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,161,776, which is approximately -5.468% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 3,029,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.78 million in TMST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $14.38 million in TMST stock with ownership of nearly -6.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TimkenSteel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in TimkenSteel Corporation [NYSE:TMST] by around 1,822,114 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 3,135,686 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 21,836,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,794,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMST stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 365,866 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,233,723 shares during the same period.