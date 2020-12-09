why FedEx Corporation [FDX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $295.56

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] jumped around 4.41 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $301.45 at the close of the session, up 1.48%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities.

Combined strengths enable merchants to increase competitiveness and deliver end-to-end shopping experiences to consumers.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) announced that it has agreed to acquire ShopRunner, the e-commerce platform that connects online shoppers with their favorite merchants and brands. ShopRunner’s capabilities will complement and expand the FedEx e-commerce portfolio and are expected to create increased value for both merchants and consumers. The parties anticipate the acquisition to close by the end of the calendar year, and it is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

FedEx Corporation stock is now 99.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FDX Stock saw the intraday high of $303.65 and lowest of $297.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 298.98, which means current price is +239.89% above from all time high which was touched on 12/08/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, FDX reached a trading volume of 2872463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FedEx Corporation [FDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $295.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2020, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $175 to $281, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on FDX stock. On September 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FDX shares from 218 to 320.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 8.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.68.

How has FDX stock performed recently?

FedEx Corporation [FDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.76. With this latest performance, FDX shares gained by 7.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.72 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 275.98, while it was recorded at 295.56 for the last single week of trading, and 185.06 for the last 200 days.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.12 and a Gross Margin at +19.28. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.86.

Return on Total Capital for FDX is now 6.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.44. Additionally, FDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 186.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] managed to generate an average of $5,241 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for FedEx Corporation [FDX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FedEx Corporation posted 2.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 26.88%.

Insider trade positions for FedEx Corporation [FDX]

There are presently around $58,804 million, or 75.50% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,654,817, which is approximately -0.983% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 17,564,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.29 billion in FDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.99 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly -0.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedEx Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 697 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 28,623,932 shares. Additionally, 613 investors decreased positions by around 24,217,188 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 142,229,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,071,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 313 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,331,143 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,544,175 shares during the same period.