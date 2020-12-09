Wednesday, December 9, 2020
why Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.00

By Annabelle Farmer

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: EOSE] slipped around -0.92 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $14.43 at the close of the session, down -5.99%.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock is now 48.76% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EOSE Stock saw the intraday high of $15.13 and lowest of $13.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.28, which means current price is +48.76% above from all time high which was touched on 11/24/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 850.78K shares, EOSE reached a trading volume of 1189452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2229.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has EOSE stock performed recently?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.79. With this latest performance, EOSE shares gained by 40.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.46% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.45 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.28, while it was recorded at 14.52 for the last single week of trading.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]

There are presently around $177 million, or 24.80% of EOSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOSE stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 1,156,800, which is approximately 221.333% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; ALPINE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 935,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.5 million in EOSE stocks shares; and POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., currently with $12.0 million in EOSE stock with ownership of nearly -16.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

39 institutional holders increased their position in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:EOSE] by around 7,389,271 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 3,729,120 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,162,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,280,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOSE stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,662,643 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,572,268 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMarket Analysts see Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] gaining to $18. Time to buy?
Next articleBrainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] is 20.56% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

