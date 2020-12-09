why Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $75.73

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] gained 0.55% or 0.41 points to close at $75.27 with a heavy trading volume of 3905825 shares. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Caesars Entertainment Invests $325 Million to Transform Harrah’s New Orleans into Caesars New Orleans.

New hotel tower, redesigned interior and exterior features, and new culinary and hospitality offerings will be complete by 2024.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc., parent company of Harrah’s New Orleans, shared plans to transform the award-winning property into Caesars New Orleans as part of a $325 million renovation and construction project that will significantly enhance the property, set to be completed by 2024.

It opened the trading session at $74.03, the shares rose to $76.42 and dropped to $74.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CZR points out that the company has recorded 88.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1150.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, CZR reached to a volume of 3905825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $75.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 123.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for CZR stock

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.95. With this latest performance, CZR shares gained by 32.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.66 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.80, while it was recorded at 72.72 for the last single week of trading, and 39.99 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -154.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

There are presently around $14,902 million, or 91.50% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,160,056, which is approximately -62.838% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,638,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in CZR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.29 billion in CZR stock with ownership of nearly -70.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

163 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 44,093,817 shares. Additionally, 295 investors decreased positions by around 691,099,184 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 537,217,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,975,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,133,852 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 267,283,785 shares during the same period.