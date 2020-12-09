Welltower Inc. [WELL] Revenue clocked in at $4.75 billion, down -19.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Welltower Inc. [NYSE: WELL] price surged by 2.37 percent to reach at $1.52. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Welltower Once Again Named to 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability World and North American Indices.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), announced that it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the third consecutive year and to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the fifth consecutive year.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Launched in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (“DJSI”) are considered among the most important global indicators of sustainability leadership, evaluating companies on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors relevant to their industry. The Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index represents the top 20% of the largest 600 North American companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI) based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria and the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global BMI in terms of their sustainability performance.

A sum of 3011595 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.82M shares. Welltower Inc. shares reached a high of $66.50 and dropped to a low of $64.46 until finishing in the latest session at $65.72.

The one-year WELL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.15. The average equity rating for WELL stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Welltower Inc. [WELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WELL shares is $60.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Welltower Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Welltower Inc. stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WELL shares from 54 to 63.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welltower Inc. is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for WELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for WELL in the course of the last twelve months was 123.37.

WELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Welltower Inc. [WELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.35. With this latest performance, WELL shares gained by 15.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.31 for Welltower Inc. [WELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.18, while it was recorded at 63.82 for the last single week of trading, and 54.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Welltower Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Welltower Inc. [WELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.79 and a Gross Margin at +27.42. Welltower Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.46.

Return on Total Capital for WELL is now 2.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Welltower Inc. [WELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.02. Additionally, WELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Welltower Inc. [WELL] managed to generate an average of $1,093,433 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

WELL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Welltower Inc. posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Welltower Inc. go to 13.00%.

Welltower Inc. [WELL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,321 million, or 92.90% of WELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,545,322, which is approximately 11.135% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,424,824 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.79 billion in WELL stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.85 billion in WELL stock with ownership of nearly -18.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Welltower Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 291 institutional holders increased their position in Welltower Inc. [NYSE:WELL] by around 34,662,473 shares. Additionally, 388 investors decreased positions by around 29,032,678 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 321,594,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 385,289,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WELL stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 795,051 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 1,241,772 shares during the same period.