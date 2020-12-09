Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Leggett & Platt Incorporated [NYSE: LEG] plunged by -$1.63 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $44.17 during the day while it closed the day at $42.50. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Leggett & Platt, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) (NYSE:LEG) will be discussing their earnings results in their call to be held on November 3, 2020 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69887.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated stock has also loss -0.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LEG stock has declined by -1.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.12% and lost -16.39% year-on date.

The market cap for LEG stock reached $5.59 billion, with 135.80 million shares outstanding and 130.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 993.94K shares, LEG reached a trading volume of 1475301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEG shares is $47.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Leggett & Platt Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Leggett & Platt Incorporated stock. On November 19, 2019, analysts increased their price target for LEG shares from 52 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leggett & Platt Incorporated is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEG in the course of the last twelve months was 16.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

LEG stock trade performance evaluation

Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70. With this latest performance, LEG shares gained by 4.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.32 for Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.09, while it was recorded at 43.64 for the last single week of trading, and 36.84 for the last 200 days.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.90 and a Gross Margin at +20.78. Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.02.

Return on Total Capital for LEG is now 17.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.67. Additionally, LEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] managed to generate an average of $15,173 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Leggett & Platt Incorporated posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leggett & Platt Incorporated go to 5.20%.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,108 million, or 75.40% of LEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,014,461, which is approximately -4.563% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 12,698,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $539.69 million in LEG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $443.58 million in LEG stock with ownership of nearly -4.548% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leggett & Platt Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Leggett & Platt Incorporated [NYSE:LEG] by around 11,436,436 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 9,337,585 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 75,889,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,663,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEG stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,836,841 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,540,112 shares during the same period.