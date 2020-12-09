Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Mitek Systems Inc. [MITK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Mitek Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: MITK] closed the trading session at $13.15 on 12/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.085, while the highest price level was $13.32. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Mitek to Participate in the Benchmark Company Technology Virtual 1×1 Investor Conference on November 12, 2020.

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, announced it has been invited to participate at the Benchmark Company Technology Virtual 1×1 Investor Conference on November 12, 2020.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Mitek’s CEO Max Carnecchia, and CFO Jeff Davison will hold virtual meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 71.90 percent and weekly performance of 13.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 31.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 555.28K shares, MITK reached to a volume of 1596391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mitek Systems Inc. [MITK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MITK shares is $16.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MITK stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Mitek Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Mitek Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12.50 to $8, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on MITK stock. On May 02, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for MITK shares from 15 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitek Systems Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for MITK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for MITK in the course of the last twelve months was 35.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

MITK stock trade performance evaluation

Mitek Systems Inc. [MITK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.56. With this latest performance, MITK shares dropped by -10.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MITK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.98 for Mitek Systems Inc. [MITK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.85, while it was recorded at 12.15 for the last single week of trading, and 10.49 for the last 200 days.

Mitek Systems Inc. [MITK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mitek Systems Inc. [MITK] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.13 and a Gross Margin at +86.98. Mitek Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.71.

Return on Total Capital for MITK is now 12.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mitek Systems Inc. [MITK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.40. Additionally, MITK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Mitek Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mitek Systems Inc. [MITK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mitek Systems Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 71.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MITK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitek Systems Inc. go to 15.00%.

Mitek Systems Inc. [MITK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $369 million, or 68.70% of MITK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MITK stocks are: LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC with ownership of 3,453,402, which is approximately 37.943% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; TORONADO PARTNERS, LLC, holding 2,985,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.26 million in MITK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $27.95 million in MITK stock with ownership of nearly -1.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mitek Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Mitek Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:MITK] by around 3,405,801 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 4,159,004 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 20,478,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,043,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MITK stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,194,403 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 939,168 shares during the same period.