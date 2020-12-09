Wall Street Analyst Initiated Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INFI] gained 29.44% on the last trading session, reaching $2.77 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call for the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss clinical data from ongoing studies evaluating eganelisib in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) which will be presented during the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) being held virtually, December 8-11, 2020.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 60.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $176.64 million with the latest information. INFI stock price has been found in the range of $2.17 to $2.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 630.93K shares, INFI reached a trading volume of 4174998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFI shares is $2.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2019, representing the official price target for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 110.40.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.12. With this latest performance, INFI shares gained by 145.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 189.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.44 for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.47, while it was recorded at 2.27 for the last single week of trading, and 1.10 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1497.67 and a Gross Margin at -146.87. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1543.36.

Return on Total Capital for INFI is now -99.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 413.32. Additionally, INFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 408.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] managed to generate an average of -$1,882,280 per employee.Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFI.

There are presently around $85 million, or 49.00% of INFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFI stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 17,426,968, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., holding 3,171,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.79 million in INFI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.41 million in INFI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INFI] by around 3,609,564 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 998,627 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 26,019,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,628,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,237,222 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 45,758 shares during the same period.