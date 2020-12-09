Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Yiren Digital Ltd. [YRD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Yiren Digital Ltd. [NYSE: YRD] slipped around -0.28 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.42 at the close of the session, down -7.57%. The company report on November 27, 2020 that Yiren Digital Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) (“Yiren Digital” or the “Company”), a leading fintech company in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights.

Yiren Digital Ltd. stock is now -38.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YRD Stock saw the intraday high of $3.99 and lowest of $3.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.38, which means current price is +26.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 77.04K shares, YRD reached a trading volume of 1144283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yiren Digital Ltd. [YRD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YRD shares is $3.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YRD stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Yiren Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Yiren Digital Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yiren Digital Ltd. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for YRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for YRD in the course of the last twelve months was 3.46.

How has YRD stock performed recently?

Yiren Digital Ltd. [YRD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.63. With this latest performance, YRD shares dropped by -5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.04 for Yiren Digital Ltd. [YRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.45, while it was recorded at 3.68 for the last single week of trading, and 3.68 for the last 200 days.

Yiren Digital Ltd. [YRD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yiren Digital Ltd. [YRD] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.87 and a Gross Margin at +87.81. Yiren Digital Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.30.

Return on Total Capital for YRD is now 23.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yiren Digital Ltd. [YRD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.70. Additionally, YRD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yiren Digital Ltd. [YRD] managed to generate an average of $5,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.

Earnings analysis for Yiren Digital Ltd. [YRD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yiren Digital Ltd. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -62.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YRD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yiren Digital Ltd. go to -1.48%.

Insider trade positions for Yiren Digital Ltd. [YRD]

Positions in Yiren Digital Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Yiren Digital Ltd. [NYSE:YRD] by around 80,179 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 953,697 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,640,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,674,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YRD stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,955 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 249,298 shares during the same period.