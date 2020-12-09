Tenneco Inc. [TEN] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $5

Tenneco Inc. [NYSE: TEN] plunged by -$0.32 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $10.90 during the day while it closed the day at $10.52. The company report on December 4, 2020 that New 2021 Jeep® Wrangler 4xe Named Hybrid Technology Solution of the Year by AutoTech Breakthrough Awards Program.

Wrangler 4xe boasts 375 horsepower, 470 lb.-ft. of torque and delivers up to 25 miles of pure electric operation for daily commutes with no range anxiety.

Tenneco Inc. stock has also loss -3.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TEN stock has inclined by 26.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.15% and lost -19.69% year-on date.

The market cap for TEN stock reached $834.13 million, with 81.46 million shares outstanding and 59.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, TEN reached a trading volume of 1088131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tenneco Inc. [TEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEN shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Tenneco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Tenneco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on TEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenneco Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEN in the course of the last twelve months was 34.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

TEN stock trade performance evaluation

Tenneco Inc. [TEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.66. With this latest performance, TEN shares gained by 32.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.71 for Tenneco Inc. [TEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.08, while it was recorded at 10.82 for the last single week of trading, and 7.25 for the last 200 days.

Tenneco Inc. [TEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenneco Inc. [TEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.38 and a Gross Margin at +11.03. Tenneco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.91.

Return on Total Capital for TEN is now 7.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenneco Inc. [TEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 413.19. Additionally, TEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 393.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenneco Inc. [TEN] managed to generate an average of -$4,282 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Tenneco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tenneco Inc. [TEN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tenneco Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenneco Inc. go to 4.42%.

Tenneco Inc. [TEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $437 million, or 70.10% of TEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEN stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 9,136,392, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,610,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.5 million in TEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $37.77 million in TEN stock with ownership of nearly 1.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenneco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Tenneco Inc. [NYSE:TEN] by around 3,245,494 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 3,291,250 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 35,035,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,572,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,536,870 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 747,715 shares during the same period.