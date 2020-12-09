Telsey Advisory Group lifts Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Signet Jewelers Limited [NYSE: SIG] price plunged by -3.54 percent to reach at -$1.04. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Signet Jewelers Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on December 3, 2020 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

A sum of 1720209 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.28M shares. Signet Jewelers Limited shares reached a high of $29.25 and dropped to a low of $27.97 until finishing in the latest session at $28.30.

The one-year SIG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -19.16. The average equity rating for SIG stock is currently 3.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIG shares is $23.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Signet Jewelers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $15 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Signet Jewelers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $15, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on SIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Signet Jewelers Limited is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIG in the course of the last twelve months was 1.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

SIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.24. With this latest performance, SIG shares gained by 25.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 130.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.83 for Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.82, while it was recorded at 29.24 for the last single week of trading, and 15.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Signet Jewelers Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.08 and a Gross Margin at +36.34. Signet Jewelers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.72.

Return on Total Capital for SIG is now 9.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.78. Additionally, SIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] managed to generate an average of $4,038 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 88.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Signet Jewelers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

SIG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Signet Jewelers Limited posted 3.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Signet Jewelers Limited go to 7.00%.

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,556 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIG stocks are: SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 8,077,920, which is approximately 14.16% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,830,385 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $221.6 million in SIG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $153.53 million in SIG stock with ownership of nearly 0.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Signet Jewelers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Signet Jewelers Limited [NYSE:SIG] by around 8,379,372 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 7,129,334 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 39,470,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,979,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIG stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,696,579 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,584,757 shares during the same period.