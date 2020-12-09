Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] moved up 5.83: Why It’s Important

Tattooed Chef Inc. [NASDAQ: TTCF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.83% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.05%. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Tattooed Chef Newest Innovation Features Plant-Based Meat Alternatives.

Plant-Based Pepperoni and Plant-Based Sausage Items Now Available Nationwide.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF, TTCFW) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, announced it has expanded its product range with meat alternatives, offering an innovative and clean ingredient approach on plant protein with the taste and texture of real meat. Tattooed Chef’s plant-based pepperoni and plant-based sausage crumbles are currently featured in two new innovative items and available in the club channel nationwide.

Over the last 12 months, TTCF stock rose by 66.90%. The one-year Tattooed Chef Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.44. The average equity rating for TTCF stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.10 billion, with 65.12 million shares outstanding and 20.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, TTCF stock reached a trading volume of 2391459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTCF shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTCF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tattooed Chef Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Tattooed Chef Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tattooed Chef Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

TTCF Stock Performance Analysis:

Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.05. With this latest performance, TTCF shares dropped by -13.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.09 for Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.30, while it was recorded at 15.93 for the last single week of trading, and 15.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tattooed Chef Inc. Fundamentals:

Tattooed Chef Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $81 million, or 7.20% of TTCF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTCF stocks are: FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 2,396,374, which is approximately 21.157% of the company’s market cap and around 61.47% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 630,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.66 million in TTCF stocks shares; and HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $5.51 million in TTCF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Tattooed Chef Inc. [NASDAQ:TTCF] by around 2,055,546 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 3,190,030 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 444,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,800,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTCF stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 802,446 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,974,570 shares during the same period.