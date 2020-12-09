Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] Revenue clocked in at $399.30 million, down -28.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE: SKT] price plunged by -1.51 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Tanger Outlets Partners with Delivering Good to Support Families in Need This Holiday Season.

Outlet Industry Leader to Launch Holiday Fundraising Program Across its U.S. Shopping Centers this November.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leader in the outlet industry, announced a new partnership with Delivering Good, a nonprofit organization that provides families in need with new, essential products, including clothing, shoes, and home goods.

A sum of 2895639 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.46M shares. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares reached a high of $10.69 and dropped to a low of $10.365 until finishing in the latest session at $10.47.

The one-year SKT stock forecast points to a potential downside of -38.31. The average equity rating for SKT stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKT shares is $7.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for SKT in the course of the last twelve months was 52.53.

SKT Stock Performance Analysis:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.79. With this latest performance, SKT shares gained by 62.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.85 for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.58, while it was recorded at 10.14 for the last single week of trading, and 7.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.00 and a Gross Margin at +41.41. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.97.

Return on Total Capital for SKT is now 3.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 383.42. Additionally, SKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 381.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] managed to generate an average of $136,036 per employee.

SKT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -159.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. go to 6.70%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $732 million, or 77.90% of SKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,656,099, which is approximately -2.811% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,327,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.01 million in SKT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $49.89 million in SKT stock with ownership of nearly -5.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE:SKT] by around 5,715,475 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 11,616,729 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 52,545,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,877,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,600,320 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 5,216,819 shares during the same period.