Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] Stock trading around $3.85 per share: What’s Next?

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [NASDAQ: SINO] jumped around 0.35 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.85 at the close of the session, up 10.00%. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Sino-Global Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Shenzhen Jiayoubao Mobile Internet Co., Ltd.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) (“Sino-Global”, the “Company” or “we”), a non-asset based global shipping and freight logistical integrated solutions provider, announced that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) to acquire 51% of Shenzhen Jiayoubao Mobile Internet Co., Ltd. (“Jiayoubao”).

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, Sino-Global has agreed to pay approximately $1.1 million of shares of its common stock, based on the average closing bid price for the consecutive thirty trading days prior to the execution date of the definitive purchase agreement.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. stock is now 71.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SINO Stock saw the intraday high of $4.40 and lowest of $3.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.89, which means current price is +180.47% above from all time high which was touched on 06/25/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 409.10K shares, SINO reached a trading volume of 2227930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for SINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

How has SINO stock performed recently?

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 80.75. With this latest performance, SINO shares gained by 101.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.36 for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.02, while it was recorded at 2.97 for the last single week of trading, and 2.04 for the last 200 days.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.10 and a Gross Margin at +43.71. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -251.73.

Return on Total Capital for SINO is now -30.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -124.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.89. Additionally, SINO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] managed to generate an average of -$822,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]

Positions in Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [NASDAQ:SINO] by around 1,770 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 30,393 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 27,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SINO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,770 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 12,700 shares during the same period.