ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] fell -66.90% so far this year. What now?

ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ: PIXY] jumped around 0.54 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.86 at the close of the session, up 23.28%. The company report on December 4, 2020 that ShiftPixy to Participate in the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), a Florida-based staffing enterprise that designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, announced that it will be attending the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on Tuesday, December 8th, with CEO and co-founder Scott Absher presenting at 3:15 PM ET. Please click here to register for the event and presentation.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

About ShiftPixyShiftPixy is a disruptive human capital services enterprise, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce. With expertise rooted in management’s nearly 25 years of workers’ compensation and compliance programs experience, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy. ShiftPixy’s complete human capital management ecosystem is designed to manage regulatory requirements and compliance in such required areas as paid time off (PTO) laws, insurance and workers’ compensation, minimum wage increases, and Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliance.

ShiftPixy Inc. stock is now -66.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PIXY Stock saw the intraday high of $2.92 and lowest of $2.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.50, which means current price is +41.58% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 616.25K shares, PIXY reached a trading volume of 3933264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ShiftPixy Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.78.

How has PIXY stock performed recently?

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.19. With this latest performance, PIXY shares gained by 34.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.34 for ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.58, while it was recorded at 2.45 for the last single week of trading, and 4.61 for the last 200 days.

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] shares currently have an operating margin of -208.69 and a Gross Margin at +7.93. ShiftPixy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1046.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] managed to generate an average of -$1,966,696 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.ShiftPixy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.70% of PIXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIXY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,286, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 61.30% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 62,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in PIXY stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $0.17 million in PIXY stock with ownership of nearly 263.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ShiftPixy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ:PIXY] by around 291,566 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 121,995 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 73,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIXY stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 183,537 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 121,599 shares during the same period.