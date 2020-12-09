ROTH Capital lifts Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.65% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.90%. The company report on December 4, 2020 that KanKan AI Announces the Release of its Smart Customer Retail Platform for the Banking Industry.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions and digital media properties, announced that several large banks in China, including the Bank of China, have installed the Smart Customer Retail Platform created by Remark’s KanKan AI business to act as a centralized, interactive hub for the marketing and sale of the banks’ products and services. For the Bank of China, the installation of the Smart Customer Retail Platform represents the first in a series of systematic upgrades planned by the bank. The initial installations are expected to generate approximately $1.5 million in revenue during Remark’s fourth quarter.

“The banking industry has gradually transformed from the traditional method of bank employees providing services at the counter to highly personalized AI-driven interactive services. Bank of China’s implementation of Remark AI’s system reflects the initial capture of the Chinese banking industry’s estimated $2 billion annual budget upgrade opportunity as 20,000 branches of major banks are scheduled to be upgraded each year,” noted Kai-Shing Tao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings. “The Smart Customer Retail Platform, which integrates Kankan AI platform, can be customized to meet each branch’s marketing goals by personalizing services for each customer.”.

Over the last 12 months, MARK stock rose by 162.71%.

The market cap for the stock reached $149.16 million, with 99.45 million shares outstanding and 85.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, MARK stock reached a trading volume of 2987240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Remark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2016, representing the official price target for Remark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on MARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.64.

MARK Stock Performance Analysis:

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, MARK shares gained by 39.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.11 for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2217, while it was recorded at 1.4780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2718 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Remark Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] shares currently have an operating margin of -403.03 and a Gross Margin at +10.44. Remark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -458.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] managed to generate an average of -$287,550 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Remark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

MARK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Remark Holdings Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -122.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARK.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 11.20% of MARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,800,519, which is approximately 3.878% of the company’s market cap and around 13.99% of the total institutional ownership; CUTTER & CO BROKERAGE, INC., holding 1,664,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.58 million in MARK stocks shares; and SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO /KS/, currently with $2.34 million in MARK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Remark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK] by around 3,567,509 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,458,576 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 5,932,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,958,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARK stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 504,723 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 890,692 shares during the same period.