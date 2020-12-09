Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] moved up 7.46: Why It’s Important

Recon Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ: RCON] gained 7.46% on the last trading session, reaching $1.44 price per share at the time. The company report on October 10, 2020 that Recon Technology, Ltd Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2020.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (Nasdaq: RCON) (“Recon” or the “Company”), a China-based independent solutions integrator in the oilfield service and environmental protection, electric power and coal chemical industries, announced its financial results for fiscal year 2020.

Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights:.

Recon Technology Ltd. represents 4.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.38 million with the latest information. RCON stock price has been found in the range of $1.31 to $1.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 627.94K shares, RCON reached a trading volume of 3998201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Recon Technology Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recon Technology Ltd. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

Trading performance analysis for RCON stock

Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.20. With this latest performance, RCON shares gained by 38.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.82 for Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1161, while it was recorded at 1.3220 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6250 for the last 200 days.

Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.68 and a Gross Margin at +29.81. Recon Technology Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.27.

Return on Total Capital for RCON is now -14.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.92. Additionally, RCON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] managed to generate an average of -$20,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Recon Technology Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]

Positions in Recon Technology Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Recon Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ:RCON] by around 31,317 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 267,832 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 228,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCON stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 267,832 shares during the same period.