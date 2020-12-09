Realty Income Corporation [O] Revenue clocked in at $1.63 billion, down -17.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] price plunged by -0.58 percent to reach at -$0.35. The company report on December 9, 2020 that 109th Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared By Realty Income.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company’s common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2345 per share from $0.2340 per share. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of January 4, 2021. This is the 109th dividend increase since Realty Income’s listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for January’s dividend is December 31, 2020. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.814 per share as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $2.808 per share.

“We remain committed to our company’s mission of paying dependable monthly dividends to our shareholders that increase over time,” said Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income. “Our Board of Directors has once again determined that we are able to increase the amount of the monthly dividend to our shareholders, marking the 109th increase since our company’s public listing in 1994. With the payment of the January dividend, we will have made 606 consecutive monthly dividend payments throughout our 51-year operating history.”.

A sum of 2663866 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.43M shares. Realty Income Corporation shares reached a high of $61.12 and dropped to a low of $60.39 until finishing in the latest session at $60.40.

The one-year O stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.79. The average equity rating for O stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $68.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 146.81.

O Stock Performance Analysis:

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 4.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.00 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.03, while it was recorded at 60.86 for the last single week of trading, and 59.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Realty Income Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.65 and a Gross Margin at +53.19. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.01.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.15. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corporation [O] managed to generate an average of $2,249,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

O Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Realty Income Corporation posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 5.45%.

Realty Income Corporation [O] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,691 million, or 75.60% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,297,694, which is approximately -1.059% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,250,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.49 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly -7.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 379 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 17,982,354 shares. Additionally, 352 investors decreased positions by around 15,139,191 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 226,656,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,778,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,088,390 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 930,853 shares during the same period.