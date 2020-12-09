Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] stock Initiated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $29

By Annabelle Farmer

Rackspace Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: RXT] gained 9.64% on the last trading session, reaching $20.36 price per share at the time. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Rackspace Technology Achieves AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency Status.

Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end cloud technology solutions company announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Travel and Hospitality Competency status.

This designation, enabled by Rackspace Technology’s acquisition of Onica, recognizes that the company has demonstrated deep experience in helping customers transform their business from behind-the-scenes operational efficiencies to guest-facing customer experiences. The launch of the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency comes at a crucial time for the industry as customers look to innovate in the face of unique challenges created through COVID-19.

Rackspace Technology Inc. represents 186.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.00 billion with the latest information. RXT stock price has been found in the range of $18.59 to $20.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, RXT reached a trading volume of 6660982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXT shares is $26.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Rackspace Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Rackspace Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on RXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rackspace Technology Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

Trading performance analysis for RXT stock

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.70.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.98 for Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.47, while it was recorded at 18.95 for the last single week of trading.

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.93 and a Gross Margin at +41.47. Rackspace Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.20.

Return on Total Capital for RXT is now 2.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 491.21. Additionally, RXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 475.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.46.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Rackspace Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rackspace Technology Inc. go to 63.39%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]

There are presently around $3,194 million, or 95.50% of RXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RXT stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 129,609,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BOSTON PARTNERS, holding 4,531,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.27 million in RXT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $62.37 million in RXT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rackspace Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Rackspace Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:RXT] by around 156,852,531 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,852,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RXT stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 156,852,531 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

