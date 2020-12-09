PolyMet Mining Corp. [PLM] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $2.10

PolyMet Mining Corp. [AMEX: PLM] price surged by 7.14 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on November 6, 2020 that PolyMet reports results for period ended September 30, 2020.

PolyMet Mining Corp (“PolyMet” or the “company”) TSX: POM; NYSE American: PLM – reported it has filed its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

A sum of 1034608 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 828.88K shares. PolyMet Mining Corp. shares reached a high of $4.05 and dropped to a low of $3.85 until finishing in the latest session at $4.05.

The one-year PLM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -62.0. The average equity rating for PLM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PolyMet Mining Corp. [PLM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLM shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for PolyMet Mining Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2014.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PolyMet Mining Corp. is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

PLM Stock Performance Analysis:

PolyMet Mining Corp. [PLM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.42. With this latest performance, PLM shares gained by 27.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.20 for PolyMet Mining Corp. [PLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.66, while it was recorded at 3.70 for the last single week of trading, and 3.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PolyMet Mining Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for PLM is now -2.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PolyMet Mining Corp. [PLM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.20. Additionally, PLM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.01.

PolyMet Mining Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

PLM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PolyMet Mining Corp. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PolyMet Mining Corp. go to 20.00%.

PolyMet Mining Corp. [PLM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 7.40% of PLM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLM stocks are: TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP with ownership of 295,010, which is approximately 23884.553% of the company’s market cap and around 22.00% of the total institutional ownership; US BANCORP DE, holding 200,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.81 million in PLM stocks shares; and ELKHORN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $0.49 million in PLM stock with ownership of nearly 0.875% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PolyMet Mining Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in PolyMet Mining Corp. [AMEX:PLM] by around 409,041 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 189,126 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 481,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,079,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLM stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,960 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 184,964 shares during the same period.