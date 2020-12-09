Phreesia Inc. [PHR] Revenue clocked in at $134.10 million, up 94.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Phreesia Inc. [NYSE: PHR] surged by $2.89 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $53.10 during the day while it closed the day at $51.90. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Phreesia Announces Planned CFO Transition in 2021: Chief Financial Officer Tom Altier to Retire, Randy Rasmussen Named New CFO.

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) announced that Tom Altier, its Chief Financial Officer, will retire in April 2021. Randy Rasmussen, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer, will succeed Altier as CFO, effective May 1, 2021. Altier, who joined Phreesia in 2012, will continue in his current role through the end of April 2021 and the filing of Phreesia’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and thereafter will continue to support the company in an advisory role.

“Tom’s leadership has played a critical role in the success of our finance organization and of Phreesia as a whole, including during our transition to a public company,” said Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig. “We deeply appreciate the work he has done to help further our mission and the indelible impact he has left on our team. Randy is bringing tremendous value to Phreesia and we’re so pleased that he will be our new CFO.”.

Phreesia Inc. stock has also gained 17.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PHR stock has inclined by 72.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 71.97% and gained 94.82% year-on date.

The market cap for PHR stock reached $2.10 billion, with 37.74 million shares outstanding and 36.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 476.96K shares, PHR reached a trading volume of 1310483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phreesia Inc. [PHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHR shares is $38.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Phreesia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Phreesia Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on PHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phreesia Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

PHR stock trade performance evaluation

Phreesia Inc. [PHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.71. With this latest performance, PHR shares gained by 28.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.09 for Phreesia Inc. [PHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.34, while it was recorded at 47.49 for the last single week of trading, and 29.93 for the last 200 days.

Phreesia Inc. [PHR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phreesia Inc. [PHR] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.26 and a Gross Margin at +51.42. Phreesia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.26.

Return on Total Capital for PHR is now -19.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phreesia Inc. [PHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.43. Additionally, PHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phreesia Inc. [PHR] managed to generate an average of -$38,145 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.Phreesia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Phreesia Inc. [PHR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phreesia Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHR.

Phreesia Inc. [PHR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,728 million, or 88.50% of PHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,241,218, which is approximately 12.488% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,553,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.51 million in PHR stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $90.94 million in PHR stock with ownership of nearly -4.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phreesia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Phreesia Inc. [NYSE:PHR] by around 7,138,174 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 3,488,367 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 22,669,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,295,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHR stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,082,288 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 785,981 shares during the same period.