Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] Stock trading around $30.08 per share: What’s Next?

Open Lending Corporation [NASDAQ: LPRO] closed the trading session at $30.08 on 12/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.15, while the highest price level was $30.72. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Open Lending Corporation Announces Launch of Secondary Offering and Share Repurchase.

Open Lending Corporation, (“Open Lending”) (Nasdaq: LPRO), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and captive finance companies of Original Equipment Manufacturers, announced the launch of a secondary public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock. The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of common stock. All shares are being sold by existing stockholders, including Nebula Holdings, LLC., a True Wind Capital, L.P. managed entity, Bregal Sagemount and certain executive officers of Open Lending. Open Lending is not selling any shares and will not receive any of the proceeds of the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 185.39 percent and weekly performance of 7.31 percent. The stock has been moved at 118.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 40.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 919.91K shares, LPRO reached to a volume of 1747728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPRO shares is $33.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Open Lending Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Open Lending Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on LPRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Open Lending Corporation is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 100.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

LPRO stock trade performance evaluation

Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.31. With this latest performance, LPRO shares gained by 2.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 194.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.56 for Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.72, while it was recorded at 28.13 for the last single week of trading.

Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Open Lending Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.00 and a Current Ratio set at 12.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Open Lending Corporation go to 51.41%.

Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,290 million, or 46.10% of LPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPRO stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 6,446,708, which is approximately 96.207% of the company’s market cap and around 20.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,104,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.63 million in LPRO stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $110.28 million in LPRO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

70 institutional holders increased their position in Open Lending Corporation [NASDAQ:LPRO] by around 28,034,029 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 7,180,375 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 7,662,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,876,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPRO stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,734,913 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,007,184 shares during the same period.