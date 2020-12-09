Needham slashes price target on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] – find out why.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARPO] jumped around 0.28 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.00 at the close of the session, up 16.28%. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Aerpio Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Enrollment completed in the 28-day Phase 2 razuprotafib glaucoma trial; topline data expected to be reported in December 2020 or possibly in early January 2021.

Initiated second clinical trial to evaluate razuprotafib for the prevention and treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (“ARDS”) in COVID-19 patients and announced first patient dosing in October.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 220.77% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARPO Stock saw the intraday high of $2.15 and lowest of $1.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.92, which means current price is +376.19% above from all time high which was touched on 12/08/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, ARPO reached a trading volume of 4975685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARPO shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARPO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

How has ARPO stock performed recently?

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.65. With this latest performance, ARPO shares gained by 53.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 264.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.25 for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.48, while it was recorded at 1.80 for the last single week of trading, and 1.15 for the last 200 days.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ARPO is now -47.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.47. Additionally, ARPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] managed to generate an average of -$1,939,209 per employee.Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.70 and a Current Ratio set at 19.70.

Earnings analysis for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARPO.

Insider trade positions for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]

There are presently around $35 million, or 41.50% of ARPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARPO stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 5,193,946, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.18% of the total institutional ownership; IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,942,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.88 million in ARPO stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $4.1 million in ARPO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ARPO] by around 8,751,891 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 737,509 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 7,920,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,409,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARPO stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,491,950 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 394,329 shares during the same period.