Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] Is Currently -18.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] loss -18.09% on the last trading session, reaching $2.40 price per share at the time. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Meten EdtechX Announces Temporary Offer Allowing Warrants to be Exercised at a Reduced Price.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, announced the filing of a Tender Offer and Prospectus Supplements (the “Offer”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) pursuant to which the exercise price of each tendered warrant of the Company (the “Warrant”) is being reduced to $1.40 per share.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

To participate in the Offer and exercise Warrants at the reduced exercise price, holders will be required to tender such Warrants prior to 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on January 5, 2021, as the same may be extended by the Company in its sole discretion (the “Expiration Date”).

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. represents 53.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $143.28 million with the latest information. METX stock price has been found in the range of $2.17 to $2.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 64.56K shares, METX reached a trading volume of 1044597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53.

Trading performance analysis for METX stock

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.49. With this latest performance, METX shares dropped by -9.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.21 for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.45, while it was recorded at 2.90 for the last single week of trading, and 9.03 for the last 200 days.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.00% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: AMUNDI PIONEER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 260,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 70.56% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 47,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in METX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $29000.0 in METX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 66,640 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 340,100 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 79,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,801 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 340,100 shares during the same period.