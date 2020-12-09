Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] is -27.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: MAXN] closed the trading session at $27.14 on 12/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.80, while the highest price level was $28.13. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Maxeon Solar Technologies to Participate at Bank of America 2020 Virtual Renewable Energy Symposium.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd., (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation, announced that its management team will present at Bank of America 2020 Virtual Renewable Energy Symposium on December 3, 2020, at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

The Company will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of Bank of America. Interested investors should contact your Bank of America sales representative to secure a meeting time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.86 percent and weekly performance of 1.31 percent. The stock has performed 60.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 884.53K shares, MAXN reached to a volume of 1002409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAXN shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAXN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $18 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.01.

MAXN stock trade performance evaluation

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.68 for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.62, while it was recorded at 26.77 for the last single week of trading.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.25 and a Gross Margin at -0.70. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.28.

Return on Total Capital for MAXN is now -29.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.80. Additionally, MAXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] managed to generate an average of -$35,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $288 million, or 33.20% of MAXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAXN stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 2,112,997, which is approximately 28.631% of the company’s market cap and around 59.44% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,092,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.79 million in MAXN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $43.61 million in MAXN stock with ownership of nearly 45.624% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:MAXN] by around 5,509,384 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 3,327,084 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,767,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,603,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAXN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,441,672 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 1,555,949 shares during the same period.