Market cap of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] reaches 298.72M – now what?

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VYNE] price surged by 5.92 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on December 1, 2020 that VYNE Therapeutics Announces Publication of Long-term Safety & Efficacy Data for ZILXI™ (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5% in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology.

ZILXI is the First FDA Approved Minocycline Product for the Treatment of Inflammatory Lesions of Rosacea in AdultsZILXI demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile for up to 52 weeks of treatmentEfficacy of ZILXI continued to develop for an additional 40 weeks of treatment after an initial treatment period of 12 weeks.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) announced the peer reviewed publication of long-term safety and efficacy data for ZILXI™ (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5% in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology (JCAD). Study FX2016-13 evaluated the safety and efficacy of ZILXI for up to 40 weeks of open-label treatment immediately following an initial 12-week double-blind treatment. This study was conducted by VYNE to support the New Drug Application (NDA) of ZILXI which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults in May of this year.

A sum of 2503238 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.77M shares. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.81 and dropped to a low of $1.73 until finishing in the latest session at $1.79.

Guru’s Opinion on VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

VYNE Stock Performance Analysis:

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.19. With this latest performance, VYNE shares gained by 6.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.80 for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7497, while it was recorded at 1.7140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9076 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VYNE Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

VYNE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VYNE.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $143 million, or 49.50% of VYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VYNE stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 22,876,410, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,845,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.62 million in VYNE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.66 million in VYNE stock with ownership of nearly 1.027% of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VYNE] by around 5,377,645 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 10,217,579 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 64,121,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,717,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VYNE stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 906,802 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 4,582,561 shares during the same period.