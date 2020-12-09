Market cap of The Buckle Inc. [BKE] reaches 1.52B – now what?

The Buckle Inc. [NYSE: BKE] surged by $1.58 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $32.615 during the day while it closed the day at $31.10. The company report on December 8, 2020 that The Buckle, Inc. Announces a $2.00 Per Share Special Cash Dividend and a $0.30 Per Share Quarterly Dividend.

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced that at its quarterly meeting of the Board of Directors, held on December 7, 2020, the Board authorized a $2.00 per share special cash dividend to be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 21, 2020. The Board also authorized a $0.30 per share quarterly dividend to be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 21, 2020. Both the $2.00 per share special cash dividend and the $0.30 per share quarterly dividend are payable on December 29, 2020 and will be paid together. Please note that the timing of both the special and quarterly dividend is accelerated from last year’s payment of both in January 2020.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

About Buckle.

The Buckle Inc. stock has also gained 12.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BKE stock has inclined by 49.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 81.66% and gained 20.70% year-on date.

The market cap for BKE stock reached $1.52 billion, with 48.71 million shares outstanding and 28.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 444.59K shares, BKE reached a trading volume of 1388122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Buckle Inc. [BKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKE shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Buckle Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2018, representing the official price target for The Buckle Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $16, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on BKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Buckle Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.68.

BKE stock trade performance evaluation

The Buckle Inc. [BKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.89. With this latest performance, BKE shares gained by 22.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.88 for The Buckle Inc. [BKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.54, while it was recorded at 28.98 for the last single week of trading, and 18.96 for the last 200 days.

The Buckle Inc. [BKE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Buckle Inc. [BKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.61 and a Gross Margin at +41.93. The Buckle Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.60.

Return on Total Capital for BKE is now 22.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Buckle Inc. [BKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.02. Additionally, BKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Buckle Inc. [BKE] managed to generate an average of $14,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 176.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.The Buckle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Buckle Inc. [BKE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Buckle Inc. posted 0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Buckle Inc. go to -8.88%.

The Buckle Inc. [BKE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $968 million, or 65.40% of BKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,944,983, which is approximately -1.012% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,183,879 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $161.22 million in BKE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $92.45 million in BKE stock with ownership of nearly -3.296% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Buckle Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in The Buckle Inc. [NYSE:BKE] by around 3,886,394 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 4,542,435 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 22,689,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,118,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKE stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,322,736 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 584,727 shares during the same period.