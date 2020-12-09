Market cap of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] reaches 6.81B – now what?

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVI] plunged by -$1.22 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $26.53 during the day while it closed the day at $25.60. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Maravai LifeSciences Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, announced the closing of its initial public offering of 69,000,000 shares of Class A common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase up to 9,000,000 additional shares of Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $27 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Maravai from the offering were approximately $1,863,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. All of the shares in the offering were offered by Maravai. Maravai’s Class A common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 20, 2020 under the symbol “MRVI.”.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank, Baird, William Blair, Stifel and KeyBanc Capital Markets also acted as joint book-running managers, and Academy Securities, Loop Capital Markets, Penserra Securities LLC and Tigress Financial Partners acted as co-managers for the offering.

The market cap for MRVI stock reached $6.81 billion, with 265.88 million shares outstanding and 96.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, MRVI reached a trading volume of 1320373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.70.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.88.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.90, while it was recorded at 27.17 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.98 and a Gross Margin at +47.71. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.92.

Return on Total Capital for MRVI is now 4.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. [MRVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 275.96. Additionally, MRVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 274.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.