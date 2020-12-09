Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Market cap of Evergy Inc. [EVRG] reaches 12.71B – now what?

By Misty Lee

Evergy Inc. [NYSE: EVRG] closed the trading session at $55.46 on 12/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.09, while the highest price level was $55.84. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Evergy Appoints David A. Campbell as President, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member.

Campbell Brings Decades of Results-oriented Leadership, Demonstrated Financial and Operational Acumen and a Deep Knowledge of Utility Industry Dynamics.

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously appointed David A. Campbell as President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Evergy, effective January 4, 2021. Campbell succeeds Terry Bassham, who previously announced his intention to retire from the Company. Bassham will remain Evergy’s President, CEO and member of the board until Campbell joins the Company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.79 percent and weekly performance of -0.18 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, EVRG reached to a volume of 2645455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Evergy Inc. [EVRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVRG shares is $61.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Evergy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Evergy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evergy Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

EVRG stock trade performance evaluation

Evergy Inc. [EVRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, EVRG shares gained by 0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.58 for Evergy Inc. [EVRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.95, while it was recorded at 55.42 for the last single week of trading, and 57.32 for the last 200 days.

Evergy Inc. [EVRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Evergy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Evergy Inc. [EVRG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evergy Inc. posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evergy Inc. go to 5.90%.

Evergy Inc. [EVRG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,199 million, or 83.70% of EVRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,087,695, which is approximately -3.546% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,155,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $951.45 million in EVRG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $642.57 million in EVRG stock with ownership of nearly -3.165% of the company’s market capitalization.

270 institutional holders increased their position in Evergy Inc. [NYSE:EVRG] by around 23,025,562 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 26,650,925 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 134,214,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,891,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVRG stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,348,190 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 4,831,227 shares during the same period.

