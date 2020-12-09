Market cap of CLPS Incorporation [CLPS] reaches 53.57M – now what?

CLPS Incorporation [NASDAQ: CLPS] gained 6.29% on the last trading session, reaching $3.38 price per share at the time. The company report on December 8, 2020 that CLPS Incorporation Signs Deal With a Client in Automotive Industry for Big Data- Enabled Vehicle Intelligent Manufacturing System.

CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) (“CLPS” or “the Company”), announced that, through its majority-owned subsidiary, Judge (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., it will undertake the big data project for a leading Chinese state-owned automotive company (“Client”). The project aims to integrate big data technology on the Client’s vehicle intelligent manufacturing and R&D systems.

To successfully execute and complete the project, CLPS and the Client have agreed in principle to share and integrate each other’s competitive advantage and resources. CLPS has years of experience in big data technology application, such as in Internet of Things (IoT) data collection and big data analytics, among others. CLPS will utilize the big data application architecture, comprised of intelligent data acquisition, analysis, and display to achieve the project’s goal.

CLPS Incorporation represents 15.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $53.57 million with the latest information. CLPS stock price has been found in the range of $3.30 to $4.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 413.49K shares, CLPS reached a trading volume of 7397777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CLPS Incorporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

CLPS Incorporation [CLPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.18. With this latest performance, CLPS shares gained by 16.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.70 for CLPS Incorporation [CLPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.11, while it was recorded at 3.23 for the last single week of trading, and 2.59 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CLPS Incorporation [CLPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.43 and a Gross Margin at +34.80. CLPS Incorporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.29.

Return on Total Capital for CLPS is now 4.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CLPS Incorporation [CLPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.99. Additionally, CLPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CLPS Incorporation [CLPS] managed to generate an average of $1,070 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.29.CLPS Incorporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of CLPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLPS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 42,931, which is approximately 39.314% of the company’s market cap and around 69.69% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 19,894 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67000.0 in CLPS stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $38000.0 in CLPS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in CLPS Incorporation [NASDAQ:CLPS] by around 35,338 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 4,498 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 44,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLPS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,892 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.