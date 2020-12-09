Thursday, December 10, 2020
Industry

Market cap of Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] reaches 2.04B – now what?

By Annabelle Farmer

Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE: CCIV] loss -0.80% on the last trading session, reaching $9.86 price per share at the time.

Churchill Capital Corp IV represents 207.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.04 billion with the latest information. CCIV stock price has been found in the range of $9.83 to $9.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 970.69K shares, CCIV reached a trading volume of 2291633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp IV is set at 0.07

Trading performance analysis for CCIV stock

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.12 for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.73, while it was recorded at 9.88 for the last single week of trading.

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]

54 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE:CCIV] by around 58,200,984 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,200,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCIV stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,200,984 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

