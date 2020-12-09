Market cap of 9F Inc. [JFU] reaches 326.06M – now what?

9F Inc. [NASDAQ: JFU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.40% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.68%. The company report on October 21, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Barr Law Group Investigating DNI, DNIF, JFU, STRS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

National law firm Barr Law Group is investigating Dividend and Income Fund, 9F Inc., and Stratus Properties Inc. Shareholders are encouraged to contact leo@barrlaw.com or call (619) 400-4966.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: DNI OTC: DNIF) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Board of Trustees’ decision to voluntarily delist the Fund’s shares from the New York Stock Exchange. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Over the last 12 months, JFU stock dropped by -83.56%. The average equity rating for JFU stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $326.06 million, with 195.19 million shares outstanding and 128.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, JFU stock reached a trading volume of 2794689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 9F Inc. [JFU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9F Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for JFU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84.

JFU Stock Performance Analysis:

9F Inc. [JFU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.68. With this latest performance, JFU shares gained by 19.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JFU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.69 for 9F Inc. [JFU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2701, while it was recorded at 1.5980 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1487 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 9F Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 9F Inc. [JFU] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.55 and a Gross Margin at +74.74. 9F Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.67.

Return on Total Capital for JFU is now -30.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 9F Inc. [JFU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.00. Additionally, JFU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 9F Inc. [JFU] managed to generate an average of -$161,401 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.

JFU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JFU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 9F Inc. go to -13.22%.

9F Inc. [JFU] Insider Position Details

Positions in 9F Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in 9F Inc. [NASDAQ:JFU] by around 1,463,338 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 73,933 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 50,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,486,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JFU stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,463,338 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 40,680 shares during the same period.