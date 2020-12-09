Market Analysts see Foot Locker Inc. [FL] falling to $25. Time to buy?

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] gained 3.26% or 1.35 points to close at $42.75 with a heavy trading volume of 2396465 shares. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Foot Locker, Inc. Adopts Short-Term Shareholder Rights Plan.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL, “the Company”), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a short-term shareholder rights plan (“the Rights Plan”) and declared a dividend distribution of one right on each outstanding share of the Company’s common stock.

The Rights Plan is similar to plans adopted by other publicly traded companies and is intended to protect the interests of all the Company’s shareholders by reducing the likelihood that any person would gain control of the Company through open market accumulation or other tactics without appropriately compensating the Company’s shareholders for such control. The Company’s Board adopted the Rights Plan in response to a recent significant accumulation of the Company’s stock by Vesa Equity Investment S.a.r.l. (together with its affiliates, “Vesa”), the Company’s largest shareholder. Vesa previously received clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act allowing it to acquire up to 50% of the Company’s common stock. Most recently, on December 4, 2020, Vesa publicly disclosed that it had acquired an additional 153,730 shares of the Company’s common stock, bringing its total beneficial ownership percentage to 12.2% of the Company’s outstanding common stock.

It opened the trading session at $41.19, the shares rose to $42.77 and dropped to $41.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FL points out that the company has recorded 31.78% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -144.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, FL reached to a volume of 2396465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Foot Locker Inc. [FL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $42.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Foot Locker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $50, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on FL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.42.

Trading performance analysis for FL stock

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.62. With this latest performance, FL shares gained by 15.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.20 for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.15, while it was recorded at 41.22 for the last single week of trading, and 30.55 for the last 200 days.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Foot Locker Inc. [FL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.92 and a Gross Margin at +29.53. Foot Locker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.13.

Return on Total Capital for FL is now 16.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Foot Locker Inc. [FL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.17. Additionally, FL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Foot Locker Inc. [FL] managed to generate an average of $9,628 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 76.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.Foot Locker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Foot Locker Inc. posted 1.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Foot Locker Inc. go to -3.66%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Foot Locker Inc. [FL]

There are presently around $3,541 million, or 82.10% of FL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,290,443, which is approximately 2.212% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,044,384 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $386.65 million in FL stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $235.72 million in FL stock with ownership of nearly -37.566% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Foot Locker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL] by around 12,036,002 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 18,280,010 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 52,504,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,820,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FL stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,108,506 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 4,963,405 shares during the same period.