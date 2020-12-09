Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Market Analysts see Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

By Brandon Evans

Compugen Ltd. [NASDAQ: CGEN] price plunged by -4.21 percent to reach at -$0.53. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Compugen to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and leader in predictive target discovery, announced that management will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:.

Event: Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020Presentation Time: 8:40 AM ET.

A sum of 1724453 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.15M shares. Compugen Ltd. shares reached a high of $12.63 and dropped to a low of $11.93 until finishing in the latest session at $12.07.

The one-year CGEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.78. The average equity rating for CGEN stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Compugen Ltd. [CGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGEN shares is $20.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Compugen Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Compugen Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compugen Ltd. is set at 0.74 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.89.

CGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.29. With this latest performance, CGEN shares dropped by -7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.59 for Compugen Ltd. [CGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.20, while it was recorded at 12.54 for the last single week of trading, and 13.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Compugen Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CGEN is now -72.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.34. Additionally, CGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] managed to generate an average of -$448,148 per employee.Compugen Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.90 and a Current Ratio set at 16.90.

CGEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Compugen Ltd. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGEN.

Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $524 million, or 53.30% of CGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGEN stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 17,672,228, which is approximately 25.349% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 7,006,480 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.57 million in CGEN stocks shares; and CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $31.83 million in CGEN stock with ownership of nearly -35.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Compugen Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Compugen Ltd. [NASDAQ:CGEN] by around 7,154,054 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 3,104,414 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 33,144,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,403,208 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGEN stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,107,379 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 880,425 shares during the same period.

