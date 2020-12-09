Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] Is Currently -11.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNS] traded at a low on 12/08/20, posting a -11.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.76. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $70 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5 million shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of $70 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Marinus. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Marinus. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 10, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Marinus has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as sole bookrunner for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3892618 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 6.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.20%.

The market cap for MRNS stock reached $419.96 million, with 30.55 million shares outstanding and 29.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, MRNS reached a trading volume of 3892618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS]?

Truist have made an estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $6 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2099.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99.

How has MRNS stock performed recently?

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.40. With this latest performance, MRNS shares gained by 2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.27 for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.21, while it was recorded at 14.66 for the last single week of trading, and 10.10 for the last 200 days.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MRNS is now -66.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.97. Additionally, MRNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] managed to generate an average of -$1,353,025 per employee.Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Earnings analysis for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS]

There are presently around $356 million, or 82.70% of MRNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNS stocks are: AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 3,000,000, which is approximately 0.334% of the company’s market cap and around 2.97% of the total institutional ownership; LION POINT CAPITAL, LP, holding 2,718,334 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.4 million in MRNS stocks shares; and BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $33.02 million in MRNS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNS] by around 3,876,347 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 1,778,811 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 20,235,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,890,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNS stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 339,518 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,001,139 shares during the same period.