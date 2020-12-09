Liquidity Services Inc. [LQDT] Stock trading around $14.90 per share: What’s Next?

Liquidity Services Inc. [NASDAQ: LQDT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 41.50% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 57.51%. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Liquidity Services, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on December 8, 2020 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/71806.

Over the last 12 months, LQDT stock rose by 126.44%. The one-year Liquidity Services Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -65.56.

The market cap for the stock reached $496.02 million, with 33.70 million shares outstanding and 27.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 234.88K shares, LQDT stock reached a trading volume of 1893408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Liquidity Services Inc. [LQDT]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Liquidity Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Liquidity Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $8, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on LQDT stock. On May 09, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for LQDT shares from 30 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquidity Services Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for LQDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for LQDT in the course of the last twelve months was 91.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

LQDT Stock Performance Analysis:

Liquidity Services Inc. [LQDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.51. With this latest performance, LQDT shares gained by 67.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 145.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 126.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LQDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.03 for Liquidity Services Inc. [LQDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.37, while it was recorded at 10.92 for the last single week of trading, and 6.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Liquidity Services Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liquidity Services Inc. [LQDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.32 and a Gross Margin at +47.76. Liquidity Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.50.

Return on Total Capital for LQDT is now -11.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liquidity Services Inc. [LQDT] managed to generate an average of -$28,035 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Liquidity Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

LQDT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liquidity Services Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LQDT.

Liquidity Services Inc. [LQDT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $320 million, or 63.80% of LQDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LQDT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,937,799, which is approximately -4.009% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,669,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.77 million in LQDT stocks shares; and STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC, currently with $33.38 million in LQDT stock with ownership of nearly 3.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liquidity Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Liquidity Services Inc. [NASDAQ:LQDT] by around 1,389,834 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 2,235,328 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 17,857,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,482,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LQDT stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 628,846 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,274,715 shares during the same period.