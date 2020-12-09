Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Lake Street lifts Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Misty Lee

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: WPRT] gained 0.97% on the last trading session, reaching $4.15 price per share at the time. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Cummins Westport Announces Changes to its Board of Directors and Management Team.

Cummins Westport Inc. (“CWI”) announced changes to its Board of Directors and Management in accordance with the terms of the 50/50 Joint Venture Agreement between Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX:WPRT/NASDAQ:WPRT). The changes take effect January 1, 2021.

Changes to the management team are:.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. represents 137.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $568.72 million with the latest information. WPRT stock price has been found in the range of $3.97 to $4.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, WPRT reached a trading volume of 3213577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPRT shares is $4.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on WPRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.03.

Trading performance analysis for WPRT stock

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.53. With this latest performance, WPRT shares gained by 116.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 202.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.91 for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.52, while it was recorded at 4.07 for the last single week of trading, and 1.66 for the last 200 days.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +19.81. Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.06.

Return on Total Capital for WPRT is now -13.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.74. Additionally, WPRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] managed to generate an average of $193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT]

There are presently around $101 million, or 18.32% of WPRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPRT stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 6,269,453, which is approximately -1.182% of the company’s market cap and around 13.90% of the total institutional ownership; PEMBROKE MANAGEMENT, LTD, holding 4,796,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.9 million in WPRT stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $12.79 million in WPRT stock with ownership of nearly 208.695% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:WPRT] by around 4,959,321 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 6,388,167 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 12,906,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,254,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPRT stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,277,638 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,259,611 shares during the same period.

