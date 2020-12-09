KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Repligen Corporation [RGEN] – find out why.

Repligen Corporation [NASDAQ: RGEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.00% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.97%. The company report on December 8, 2020 that EC Mergers & Acquisitions advised ARTeSYN on its Sale to Repligen.

EC Mergers & Acquisitions (“EC M&A”) is pleased to confirm the sale of ARTeSYN BioSolutions (“ARTeSYN”).

ARTeSYN is a manufacturer of innovative single-use solutions for the downstream bioprocessing industry. The Company is growing rapidly, led by the success of its single-use chromatography and filtration systems which are considered the gold standards in downstream bioprocessing due to their performance, automation and low hold-up volumes. ARTeSYN’s suite of single-use solutions have been created with the goal of enabling abundance in medicine by allowing 10x greater efficiency in biologics manufacturing. Over the past decade, ARTeSYN has established downstream processing leadership with a suite of state of the art single-use systems for chromatography, filtration, continuous manufacturing and media/buffer prep workflows. In addition, the Company has integrated unique flow path assemblies to deliver highly differentiated, low hold-up volume systems that minimize product loss during processing. ARTeSYN’s product portfolio also includes single-use valves with fully disposable valve liners, XO® skeletal supports and a hybrid small parts offering for de-bottlenecking traditional facilities. The Company is headquartered in Waterford, Ireland with additional locations in the United States and Estonia.

Over the last 12 months, RGEN stock rose by 99.78%. The one-year Repligen Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.73. The average equity rating for RGEN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.43 billion, with 52.55 million shares outstanding and 48.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 397.76K shares, RGEN stock reached a trading volume of 1231837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Repligen Corporation [RGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGEN shares is $211.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Repligen Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $151 to $168. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Repligen Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $143 to $151, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on RGEN stock. On May 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for RGEN shares from 100 to 143.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Repligen Corporation is set at 8.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for RGEN in the course of the last twelve months was 199.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.10.

RGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Repligen Corporation [RGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.97. With this latest performance, RGEN shares dropped by -10.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.19 for Repligen Corporation [RGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 178.59, while it was recorded at 185.76 for the last single week of trading, and 137.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Repligen Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Repligen Corporation [RGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.83 and a Gross Margin at +51.15. Repligen Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.92.

Return on Total Capital for RGEN is now 3.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Repligen Corporation [RGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.85. Additionally, RGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Repligen Corporation [RGEN] managed to generate an average of $28,135 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Repligen Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.10 and a Current Ratio set at 13.70.

RGEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Repligen Corporation posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Repligen Corporation go to 30.00%.

Repligen Corporation [RGEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,097 million, or 86.00% of RGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,388,903, which is approximately -1.798% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,251,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $766.72 million in RGEN stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $398.88 million in RGEN stock with ownership of nearly 11.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Repligen Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in Repligen Corporation [NASDAQ:RGEN] by around 4,363,142 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 4,727,001 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 35,807,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,897,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGEN stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 763,625 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 235,173 shares during the same period.