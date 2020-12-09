Wednesday, December 9, 2020
InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] stock Upgrade by SVB Leerink analyst, price target now $10

By Brandon Evans

InflaRx N.V. [NASDAQ: IFRX] surged by $0.74 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.98 during the day while it closed the day at $4.79. The company report on October 29, 2020 that InflaRx Reports Q3 2020 Financial & Operating Results.

Initiated Phase III part of the Phase II/III adaptive, randomized, controlled trial in patients with severe COVID-19 induced pneumonia.

Published encouraging data from Phase II part of COVID-19 trial in The Lancet Rheumatology.

InflaRx N.V. stock has also gained 18.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IFRX stock has inclined by 26.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.74% and gained 20.96% year-on date.

The market cap for IFRX stock reached $123.25 million, with 27.73 million shares outstanding and 19.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 319.38K shares, IFRX reached a trading volume of 1660240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]:

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for InflaRx N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for InflaRx N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on IFRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InflaRx N.V. is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50.

IFRX stock trade performance evaluation

InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.27. With this latest performance, IFRX shares gained by 8.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.74 for InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.33, while it was recorded at 4.16 for the last single week of trading, and 5.02 for the last 200 days.

InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for IFRX is now -43.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.79. Additionally, IFRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,324,564 per employee.InflaRx N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, InflaRx N.V. posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IFRX.

InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17 million, or 14.40% of IFRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IFRX stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 1,007,559, which is approximately -4.818% of the company’s market cap and around 25.51% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 678,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.25 million in IFRX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.94 million in IFRX stock with ownership of nearly 63.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InflaRx N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in InflaRx N.V. [NASDAQ:IFRX] by around 641,181 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 584,738 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,393,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,619,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFRX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,726 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 447,190 shares during the same period.

