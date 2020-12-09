Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. [HOLI] fell -12.86% so far this year. What now?

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: HOLI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.31% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.85%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Hollysys Automation Technologies Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2020.

First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $20.8 million, a decrease of 30.2% compared to the comparable prior year period.

Over the last 12 months, HOLI stock dropped by -6.96%. The one-year Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.96. The average equity rating for HOLI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $837.27 million, with 60.55 million shares outstanding and 54.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 242.67K shares, HOLI stock reached a trading volume of 1043178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. [HOLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOLI shares is $17.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $23 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2019, representing the official price target for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOLI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

HOLI Stock Performance Analysis:

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. [HOLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.85. With this latest performance, HOLI shares gained by 26.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.05 for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. [HOLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.85, while it was recorded at 12.75 for the last single week of trading, and 12.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. [HOLI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.15 and a Gross Margin at +40.42. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.11.

Return on Total Capital for HOLI is now 10.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. [HOLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.22. Additionally, HOLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. [HOLI] managed to generate an average of $22,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

HOLI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOLI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. go to 15.83%.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. [HOLI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $694 million, or 91.70% of HOLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOLI stocks are: DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS with ownership of 7,057,424, which is approximately -0.032% of the company’s market cap and around 40.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRUDENTIAL PLC, holding 4,524,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.7 million in HOLI stocks shares; and M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $54.68 million in HOLI stock with ownership of nearly -4.873% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:HOLI] by around 5,036,318 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 4,352,435 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 39,166,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,555,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOLI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,622,205 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,837,545 shares during the same period.