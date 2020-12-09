GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] Stock trading around $34.17 per share: What’s Next?

GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ: GRWG] traded at a low on 12/08/20, posting a -0.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.17. The company report on December 8, 2020 that GrowGeneration Announces $125 Million Follow-On Public Offering.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-3 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed follow-on public offering raising $125,000,000. In connection with the offering, GrowGen expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering.

Oppenheimer & Co. and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4586695 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GrowGeneration Corp. stands at 8.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.91%.

The market cap for GRWG stock reached $1.69 billion, with 47.88 million shares outstanding and 37.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, GRWG reached a trading volume of 4586695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRWG shares is $29.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRWG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for GrowGeneration Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for GrowGeneration Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on GRWG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrowGeneration Corp. is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

How has GRWG stock performed recently?

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, GRWG shares gained by 48.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 350.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 747.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRWG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.13 for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.01, while it was recorded at 34.83 for the last single week of trading, and 11.65 for the last 200 days.

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.68 and a Gross Margin at +22.45. GrowGeneration Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.36.

Return on Total Capital for GRWG is now 4.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.84. Additionally, GRWG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] managed to generate an average of $10,211 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.GrowGeneration Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings analysis for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GrowGeneration Corp. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRWG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrowGeneration Corp. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]

There are presently around $647 million, or 55.40% of GRWG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRWG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,414,888, which is approximately 24.041% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,754,979 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.97 million in GRWG stocks shares; and DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $49.8 million in GRWG stock with ownership of nearly -12.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GrowGeneration Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ:GRWG] by around 7,703,664 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 6,516,815 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 4,720,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,941,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRWG stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,799,055 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,916,535 shares during the same period.