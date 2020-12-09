Goldman lifts Clarivate Plc [CCC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Clarivate Plc [NYSE: CCC] surged by $1.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $29.10 during the day while it closed the day at $29.00. The company report on December 8, 2020 that JCGS Releases Self-developed Digital Data Management Tool DigDoc.

Clarivate Plc stock has also gained 3.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCC stock has inclined by 1.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.32% and gained 72.62% year-on date.

The market cap for CCC stock reached $17.61 billion, with 387.85 million shares outstanding and 380.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, CCC reached a trading volume of 2332544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clarivate Plc [CCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCC shares is $33.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Clarivate Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Clarivate Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on CCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarivate Plc is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCC in the course of the last twelve months was 622.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

CCC stock trade performance evaluation

Clarivate Plc [CCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.87. With this latest performance, CCC shares dropped by -6.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.60 for Clarivate Plc [CCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.49, while it was recorded at 27.99 for the last single week of trading, and 25.35 for the last 200 days.

Clarivate Plc [CCC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarivate Plc [CCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.74 and a Gross Margin at +43.86. Clarivate Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.65.

Return on Total Capital for CCC is now 0.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clarivate Plc [CCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.72. Additionally, CCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clarivate Plc [CCC] managed to generate an average of -$50,197 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Clarivate Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clarivate Plc [CCC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clarivate Plc posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarivate Plc go to 25.80%.

Clarivate Plc [CCC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,512 million, or 60.30% of CCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCC stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 58,431,388, which is approximately -2.129% of the company’s market cap and around 21.55% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 31,279,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $907.11 million in CCC stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $796.42 million in CCC stock with ownership of nearly 3.242% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clarivate Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Clarivate Plc [NYSE:CCC] by around 21,189,400 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 18,527,433 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 219,303,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,020,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,106,922 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,294,709 shares during the same period.