Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV] moved up 9.68: Why It’s Important

Gold Standard Ventures Corp [AMEX: GSV] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.82 during the day while it closed the day at $0.81. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Gold Standard Announces completion of CEO Succession with the Appointment of Jason Attew as President and CEO.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSX: GSV; NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a CEO succession plan has been finalized. Jonathan Awde will be handing over the role of President and CEO to Jason Attew who will be joining the Company on December 2, 2020.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Mr. Awde stated: “I am very pleased that Jason has agreed to lead our company going forward as we advance the South Railroad feasibility study, build out and fortify our team while advancing all aspects of our projects with the goal of becoming a low-cost producer in Nevada. The Company now requires an executive with specific skill sets and based upon Jason’s career experience and my familiarity with what he can bring to the table, I am confident that he will advance Gold Standard to producer status, and beyond, efficiently, effectively and professionally. It was a difficult decision for me to step aside as I founded, grew the Company’s assets and led the team over the last decade. I am extremely confident in Jason’s abilities and believe we have found a very strong and experienced successor, who I believe is the best candidate to build on the Company’s foundation and achieve impressive new levels of success for it in the coming years.”.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp stock has also gained 16.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GSV stock has declined by -2.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.96% and lost -5.39% year-on date.

The market cap for GSV stock reached $255.25 million, with 315.16 million shares outstanding and 273.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 627.66K shares, GSV reached a trading volume of 2611171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2018, representing the official price target for Gold Standard Ventures Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on GSV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Standard Ventures Corp is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29.

GSV stock trade performance evaluation

Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.53. With this latest performance, GSV shares gained by 14.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.33 for Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7156, while it was recorded at 0.7318 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7158 for the last 200 days.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GSV is now -4.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.32. Additionally, GSV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV] managed to generate an average of -$571,709 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gold Standard Ventures Corp posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gold Standard Ventures Corp go to 5.00%.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp [GSV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $62 million, or 40.25% of GSV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,500,000, which is approximately 8.097% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC, holding 17,192,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.93 million in GSV stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $12.15 million in GSV stock with ownership of nearly 14.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gold Standard Ventures Corp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Standard Ventures Corp [AMEX:GSV] by around 31,030,998 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 7,081,622 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 38,088,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,201,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSV stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,984,310 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 6,469,242 shares during the same period.