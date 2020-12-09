Thursday, December 10, 2020
Finance

GigaMedia Limited [GIGM] Stock trading around $3.07 per share: What’s Next?

By Brandon Evans

Stock Stories

Equity Analysis

Ticker Update

Stock Stories

GigaMedia Limited [NASDAQ: GIGM] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.90 during the day while it closed the day at $3.07. The company report on October 30, 2020 that GigaMedia Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) announced its third-quarter 2020 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management.

GigaMedia Limited stock has also gained 6.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GIGM stock has inclined by 6.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.57% and gained 27.31% year-on date.

The market cap for GIGM stock reached $33.90 million, with 11.05 million shares outstanding and 6.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.60K shares, GIGM reached a trading volume of 2436987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GigaMedia Limited [GIGM]:

Roth Capital have made an estimate for GigaMedia Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2009. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2009, representing the official price target for GigaMedia Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while Roth Capital kept a Buy rating on GIGM stock. On November 19, 2008, analysts decreased their price target for GIGM shares from 12 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GigaMedia Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.19.

GIGM stock trade performance evaluation

GigaMedia Limited [GIGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.72. With this latest performance, GIGM shares gained by 8.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.56 for GigaMedia Limited [GIGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.85, while it was recorded at 2.90 for the last single week of trading, and 2.70 for the last 200 days.

GigaMedia Limited [GIGM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GigaMedia Limited [GIGM] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.23 and a Gross Margin at +53.89. GigaMedia Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.97.

Return on Total Capital for GIGM is now -4.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GigaMedia Limited [GIGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.07. Additionally, GIGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.GigaMedia Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.70 and a Current Ratio set at 13.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GigaMedia Limited [GIGM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIGM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GigaMedia Limited go to 10.00%.

GigaMedia Limited [GIGM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.30% of GIGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIGM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 306,706, which is approximately 2.019% of the company’s market cap and around 39.40% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 49,607 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in GIGM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $99000.0 in GIGM stock with ownership of nearly -11.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GigaMedia Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in GigaMedia Limited [NASDAQ:GIGM] by around 7,044 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 102,509 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 316,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 426,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIGM stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 45,332 shares during the same period.

Previous articleFor Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV], Analyst sees a rise to $65. What next?
Next articleCrown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] Revenue clocked in at $5.77 billion, up 13.49% YTD: What’s Next?

