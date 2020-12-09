For Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST], Analyst sees a rise to $90. What next?

Twist Bioscience Corporation [NASDAQ: TWST] closed the trading session at $142.02 on 12/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $132.06, while the highest price level was $148.05. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Twist Bioscience Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 3,211,362 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $110.00 per share, which consists of 3,136,362 shares sold by Twist, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 409,090 shares of common stock in the offering, and 75,000 shares sold by certain selling stockholders. Twist estimates net proceeds from the offering to be approximately $323.7 million, after deducting the underwriting discount and commissions and estimated offering expenses. Twist will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholders.

Twist intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, along with its existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to increase its operational capacity, tooling, and scaling an additional manufacturing location to support its growth in NGS, synbio, DNA prep, its pharmaceutical biologics antibody platform and IgG products; increase its investment in automation and research and development, which includes investing in NGS, synbio, its pharmaceutical biologics antibody platform, and in DNA data storage; increase its investment in its commercial organization and its IT infrastructure; and for the remainder to fund working capital and general corporate purposes. Twist may also use a portion of the net proceeds to in-license, acquire or invest in complementary businesses or products.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 576.29 percent and weekly performance of 20.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 264.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 42.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 115.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 603.12K shares, TWST reached to a volume of 1359135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWST shares is $112.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Twist Bioscience Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 31, 2019, representing the official price target for Twist Bioscience Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on TWST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twist Bioscience Corporation is set at 9.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.75.

TWST stock trade performance evaluation

Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.25. With this latest performance, TWST shares gained by 42.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 264.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 479.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.84 for Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.40, while it was recorded at 127.89 for the last single week of trading, and 58.36 for the last 200 days.

Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] shares currently have an operating margin of -130.50 and a Gross Margin at +31.85. Twist Bioscience Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.31.

Return on Total Capital for TWST is now -44.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.70. Additionally, TWST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] managed to generate an average of -$266,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Twist Bioscience Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.00 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twist Bioscience Corporation posted -1.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -103.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWST.

Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,635 million, or 95.20% of TWST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWST stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,160,478, which is approximately 92.303% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,128,828 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $444.36 million in TWST stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $363.51 million in TWST stock with ownership of nearly -18.165% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twist Bioscience Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Twist Bioscience Corporation [NASDAQ:TWST] by around 7,831,311 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 5,348,716 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 26,497,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,677,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWST stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 702,782 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 820,297 shares during the same period.